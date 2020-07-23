Zahara is the judge for new show ‘Talented Africa’ and we cannot wait

Zahara has bagged a major television role as a judge on a new reality talent show.

Talented Africa is an upcoming show that will serve as a platform for Africans to showcase their talent to the world and compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

Performers can wow the judges through singing, dancing, magic acts, poetry or comedy. The poster explains that: “All talent welcome.”

The announcement was made on the company’s official Facebook page.

The show was scheduled to air a while ago, but production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, registrations are now open and it will now premiere in November.

Unlike SA’s Got Talent or Idols South Africa, the new show will not be restricted to South African participants and welcomes performers from across the African continent.

According to the show’s website, the aim of Talented Africa is “to unveil Africa in more than words through arts and cultural explosion” and “promote unity among the African countries”.

The judging panel comprises of six renowned professionals originating from three African countries.

This includes Zimbabwean poet Albert Nyathi; Ugandan musician Cinderella Sanyu; singer-songwriter Zahara; praise poet Zolani Mkiva; and businessman Oyama Dyosiba, who is also Zahara’s cousin and manager.

Talented Africa is being billed as the first all-Africa entertainment competition series.

If you think you have what it takes, visit www.talented.africa for more information.

