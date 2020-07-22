Cassper Nyovest is the only SA act to top FNB Stadium capacity stats

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to have manifested his title as “Mr Fill Up” as he is the only South African act to top attendance records at FNB Stadium.

This is according to Twitter account Data Within Mzansi @DataWithinSA, which recently posted the statistics of the top 9 concert attendance figures that broke the record at FNB Stadium, according to the stadium’s Wikipedia page.

The list was topped by Ed Sheeran (135,000), One Direction (131,000), Global Citizen (100,000), U2 (94,232) with Cassper Nyovest coming in fifth (68,000).

Rihanna came in sixth, followed by Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Linkin Park.

Top 9 Concerts attendances record at FNB Stadium. 1. Ed Sheeran – 135,000 2. One Direction – 131,000 3. Global Citizen – 100,000 4. U2 – 94,232 5. Cassper Nyovest – 68,000 6. Rihanna – 67,291 7. Bon Jovi – 65,182 8. Red Hot Chili Peppers – 65,000 9. Linkin Park – 63,000 pic.twitter.com/mmGmbnFavV — Data Within Mzansi (@DataWithinSA) July 16, 2020

The rapper confirmed by sharing the tweet along with the caption “top 5.”

The Citizen tried reaching out Stadium Management SA for confirmation but could not get through as they have closed operations indefinitely due to the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.