WATCH: toddler’s amazing acrobatic moves

Hayden Horner
Father and daughter duo are breaking the internet with their skills.

The adorable video of the toddler’s agility has got netizens in awe.

A video of a dad and his tiny daughter, who can’t be older than four years of age, showing off their jaw-dropping acrobatic skills has left social media users both entertained and amazed.

Watch the video here:

Originally posted on ESPN Australia’s Facebook page, the skills and trust between the dad and little girl has since also grabbed the attention of Instagram users, and new footage has emerged of the pair performing.

Comments ranged from: “Awwww! This is so beautiful???????????? Daddy and Princess having fun” to “This girl is gonna be a great cheerleader someday” and “Really beautiful. I wish I had the strength to play with my daughter like this. ????”

