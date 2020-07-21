Celebs & viral 21.7.2020 12:07 pm

Penny Lebyane’s lawyers give DJ Fresh 5pm deadline pending legal action

Kaunda Selisho
This after a series of allegations levelled against Lebyane by DJ Fresh in court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court recently. 

After years of silence about their ongoing cold war since they broke up nearly two decades ago, Penny Lebyane has addressed allegations levelled against her by DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) in court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court recently. 

Lebyane was named in an application stating that DJ Fresh is seeking to get the court to force poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai to take down a social media post calling him a rapist. 

According to a report by Sunday World, DJ Fresh alleged in his application that Mazwai made reference to something originally posted by Lebyane and made the incorrect inference based on the content of Lebyane’s post. 

He also cited another post by an artist named Swazi, who alleged that Fresh “forced himself on her” about 17 years ago at a club in Fourways’ lifestyle and gambling complex Montecasino.

However, the DJ added that Lebyana never alleged in her post that he was a rapist or that he abused his position of influence. 

He further alleged that he broke up with Lebyane after she tried to run his friends off the road about 20 years ago and that he subsequently got a protection order against her as a result. 

“In the presence of my lawyer today on the 20th of July 2020, my lawyers have served Mr Sikwane’s lawyers with a letter requesting the following; proof that I am the originator of the post that Ms Ntsiki Mazwai is being taken to court based on, where and when was the restraining order served on me nineteen years ago or any other time, why am I being cited on the documents that have been filed in the high court of Johannesburg,” said Lebyane in a short video posted to her Twitter account on Monday evening. 

Lebyane stated that Sikwane’s legal team has until COB on Tuesday to respond before they proceed with further legal action. 

“On the matter of a restraining order, I take a restraining order seriously. Unlike the men in our country who continue to slaughter our women with restraining orders in their handbags, I have never received a restraining order, 19 years ago or any other time.” 

“I will not entertain gaslighting from 19 years ago,” she added. 

She further addressed his claims that they broke up because she was toxic.  

“As an advocate for mental health, who works with organisations like the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and closely with psychiatrists and psychologists who speak on the impact of mental health in our country, I would like that to be explained in terms of this toxicity.”

Various public personalities such as Azania Mosaka, Lebo Mashile and EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys have publicly declared their support for Lebyane. 

The ANC women’s league also issued a statement in support of Ntsiki Mazwai. 

