Popular amapiano pioneer DJ Papers 707 laid to rest

Entertainer and DJ Papers 707, seen as one of the pioneers of making amapiano mainstream, was laid to rest in his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Papers 707’s death, real name Vusi Mabuza, was met with shock and great sadness by fans and the entertainment industry last week Wednesday.

With limited people allowed to attend the funeral due to the Covid-19 regulations, the virtual service was filled with music, dance and fond memories of many called a great man.

Family member and MC Tallersette said they had lost someone special: “We had shared so many moments together, there was one put last December I was booked across Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Durban and I would always meet him at those events. He was valued in the entertainment industry.”

Tallersette said before Mabuza’s passing they were planning to share the stage before and after Covid-19.

“We not saying goodbye. He will remain in our hearts. He was a very humble man with character and charisma. He did it care he would tell you thigs to your face, especially when you did something wrong he would say fix it. He wasn’t just a colleague he was my mentor, my uncle, my brother, and a father to me.”

Close friend Makhoza said they did a lot of work together from political campaigns to music gigs.

“Sometimes things happen in life and we must ask God for some time. He was a straight talker, he wouldn’t hesitate to say it, even when we struggled with money we made a plan. I can say a lot about him, I am disappointed but we are laying him to rest today and only God knows why. Rest in peace.”

In paying tribute to Papers 707, Makhoza played a tribute song called Papers as many more family members and friends reiterated that the DJ was a great person.

“The earth has lost, heaven has gained,” Tallersette said.

