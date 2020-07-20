Charlize Theron hints at testing her fighting skills in WWE ring

If you’ve seen Charlize Theron in the new Netflix movie The Old Guard, then her kick-ass fighting skills would have been difficult to miss.

That’s because the South African Oscar-winning actress gruellingly trains for up to five hours a day for almost four months for her fight scenes in her action movies.

Watch her training here:

And now, as if the massive viewer numbers and critics rating aren’t enough, the Benoni beauty has hinted at trying her fighting skills in the WWE ring against a professional wrestler.

In a recent video interview, WWE star Kofi Kingston praised Theron for her hard work and suggested Theron would be the perfect WWE candidate.

Kingston teased that he thought the actress might actually have a career or a future in the ring as a WWE superstar.

Watch the interview here:

“The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch, or like, a Sasha Banks. Do you know what I mean? Or Bayley, or Charlotte (Flair)! I feel like you would fit right in.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, the ever-ambitious Theron asked: “Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where?”

Theron, who has been building up a reputation as an action leading lady in movies such as Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road may actually just make short work of the WWE fighters.

Let’s see if she actually does go through with it.

