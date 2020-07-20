Celebs & viral 20.7.2020 03:57 pm

Zac Efron’s hot new look has fans drooling

Hayden Horner
Zac Efron's killer haircut and buff "dad bod" sets social media ablaze.

His noticeably beefier ‘dad bod’ has set social media ablaze with thirsty comments.

The High School Musical star’s new Netflix show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, is pulling earth-conscious viewers in their numbers and for obvious reasons.

Netflix’s new documentary sees Efron travel from the Amazon to Iceland and many other remote and famous destinations with wellness expert Darin Olien to find healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Aside from the really educational content, footage and international locations – Efron’s new buffer body, full beard and killer haircut are a huge added bonus.

Twitter is literally losing it over the 32-year-old heartthrob’s noticeably beefier look and some of the comments are hilarious.

The fans are ravenous for Zac Efron’s new hot look.

And it wasn’t just the lady fans who were tripping on their emotion.

