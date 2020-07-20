Zac Efron’s hot new look has fans drooling

The High School Musical star’s new Netflix show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, is pulling earth-conscious viewers in their numbers and for obvious reasons.

Zac Efron is traveling around the world to see how we can fix it. Down To Earth is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/q7G77GgAuf — Netflix (@netflix) July 10, 2020

Netflix’s new documentary sees Efron travel from the Amazon to Iceland and many other remote and famous destinations with wellness expert Darin Olien to find healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Aside from the really educational content, footage and international locations – Efron’s new buffer body, full beard and killer haircut are a huge added bonus.

Twitter is literally losing it over the 32-year-old heartthrob’s noticeably beefier look and some of the comments are hilarious.

i watched 2 episodes of that new zac efron show on netflix and could i recall a single thing that happened in either? no because i could not stop thinking about this transformation pic.twitter.com/DaXPlJXIbr — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@maggiem413) July 12, 2020

And it wasn’t just the lady fans who were tripping on their emotion.

I’ve been in an imaginary marriage with #ZacEfron for about 12yrs but now I’m at the point to actually have his children, or sell my soul, or trade the entire family for him ???? pic.twitter.com/ydNyRGGbe2 — AdamD ???? (@MongrelAdam) July 11, 2020

