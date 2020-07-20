Celebs & viral 20.7.2020 02:28 pm

Bonang’s shout-out leaves Focalistic dizzy

Hayden Horner
Bonang’s shout-out leaves Focalistic dizzy

Bonang Matheba

Queen B let him know she believes he is going to do great things.

Focalistic’s new track, Ke Star, has got Mzansi grooving and Bonong Matheba is just as taken by the skills of the young muso – so much so, that Queen B took to social media to let him know he’s destined for greatness.

Fans and followers of Bonang know quite well that compliments like this don’t come easy and this prompted Focalistic to ask: “Am I dreaming?”

The song, featuring Virgo Deep, was released in April and is now gaining viral social media status with fans posting clips of themselves jiving to it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gay swag meets high fashion and musical genius 17.7.2020
Florence Masebe speaks about bad behavior on set 17.7.2020
Pearl Modiadie the latest victim of hackers 16.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 