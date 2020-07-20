Bonang’s shout-out leaves Focalistic dizzy

Focalistic’s new track, Ke Star, has got Mzansi grooving and Bonong Matheba is just as taken by the skills of the young muso – so much so, that Queen B took to social media to let him know he’s destined for greatness.

Fans and followers of Bonang know quite well that compliments like this don’t come easy and this prompted Focalistic to ask: “Am I dreaming?”

The song, featuring Virgo Deep, was released in April and is now gaining viral social media status with fans posting clips of themselves jiving to it.

