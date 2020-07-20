‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to man breaking up with his girlfriend using poetry

Last night’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 had viewers in stitches as they watched unfaithful couples get caught.

The reality show, which is hosted by rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, is based on the American hidden camera series Cheaters.

In Uyajola 9/9, disgruntled lovers who suspect their significant other of cheating are assisted with investigating and gathering enough evidence to support their suspicions.

It airs Sunday evenings on Moja Love (DStv channel 157), with two 30-minute episodes played back-to-back.

In one of the episodes, Buhle wanted to know if her boyfriend Themba was cheating on her.

When he saw the cameras and started running away, she grabbed hold of him as he told her: “Us guys from the rural areas, we cheat.”

She then went through an unusual breakup involving poetry.

Here were some of the reactions on social media:

She has been suspecting her man is cheating for over a year, a whole year and she is still is with him????#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays — Reba (@RebaMokgoko) July 19, 2020

Themba is using poetry to break up with his side chick ????????????????#Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/4wOXnBTG5M — The Real_Rochi ???????? (@RamaRochi) July 19, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 mjolo is not for the faint hearted, I said it ???????????? pic.twitter.com/tsLirGxuZ4 — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) July 19, 2020

Looking for a purse then she pulls out a space case ????????#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/Hk4y9vrYW1 — Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) July 19, 2020

What the fuck? You driving me crazy says Shakespeare girlfriend who fell for his poetry ???????? #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/49FZebt5zY — Sduduzo Qwabe (@SduduzoQ) July 19, 2020

