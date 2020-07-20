Entertainment 20.7.2020 11:00 am

‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to man breaking up with his girlfriend using poetry

Citizen reporter
Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye . Image: Twitter

After he admitted to cheating, the woman asked her boyfriend: ‘Do you want to see flames?’

Last night’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 had viewers in stitches as they watched unfaithful couples get caught.

The reality show, which is hosted by rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, is based on the American hidden camera series Cheaters.

In Uyajola 9/9, disgruntled lovers who suspect their significant other of cheating are assisted with investigating and gathering enough evidence to support their suspicions.

It airs Sunday evenings on Moja Love (DStv channel 157), with two 30-minute episodes played back-to-back.

In one of the episodes, Buhle wanted to know if her boyfriend Themba was cheating on her.

When he saw the cameras and started running away, she grabbed hold of him as he told her: “Us guys from the rural areas, we cheat.”

She then went through an unusual breakup involving poetry.

Here were some of the reactions on social media:

