Superman actor Henry Cavill clears 7 million views building a beefy gaming PC

ornor Henry Cavill flashes a smile at a July 2018 screening of “Mission Impossible – Fallout” in Washington, DC.Jersey-b act © Alex Edelman / AFP

Henry Cavill had already played The Witcher as a video game before personifying its main character, brooding monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, for Netflix’s fantasy series of the same name.

Now he’s uploaded a five-minute video of himself putting together a high-end gaming PC over the course of several hours. The video logged three million views through his own Instagram account and another 4 million through MTV UK’s Twitter account, not to mention reposts and uploads elsewhere.

Accompanied by Barry White’s R&B classic You’re the First, the Last, My Everything, the thick-armed Cavill documented the process that is meticulously and precisely assembling a carefully designed computer over many hours, taking care to leave room for some light innuendo.

As Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson recently launched her own YouTube channel, chatting through fan questions while playing one of her current favourite games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, perhaps Cavill might see fit to open his own video gaming channel at some point too.

Production on The Witcher Season 2 is expected to begin mid-August in the UK.

Cavill, known for his role as Superman in Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe franchise, co-stars as the great detective Sherlock in September 2020’s Enola Holmes alongside Sam Clafin and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things as the title character.