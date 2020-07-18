WATCH: Adorable video of toddler dancing to ‘Tikoloshi’ will bring a smile to your face

Dance crew Soweto’s Finest have inspired a new challenge with their latest amapiano hit song.

Tikoloshi, featuring artists Bizizi and KayGee DaKing, has been making waves recently and fans have decided to have some fun by doing a dance challenge.

The crew shared a clip on Facebook of one of the many Tikoloshi challenge videos out there.

The adorable video sees a toddler singing and trying to keep up with two women who are dancing to the song. The baby shows off some impressive moves as she gets down on the dance floor.

If you’ve had a long day or are simply in need of a pick-me-up, this is exactly what you should be watching right now.

The video has left many social media users smiling at the cute girl, with several mothers now wanting to attempt the challenge with their daughters.

These were some of the comments on Facebook:

“My morning made, kid is goals, the whole setup is too awesome for words, vibes beyond extraordinary.”

“Too cute … this had me smiling in the midst of sorrows.”

“The middle is my smile keeper. Well-executed ladies.”

“The baby is like the lead singer who doesn’t do all the moves when performing on stage … just enough to get the crowd going! Love it.”

Soweto’s Finest was founded in 2006 and comprises of more than 36 members. They choreograph and perform dances under the leadership of Tom Mlandani and Sandile Shange.

They have choreographed and performed dances for several events including the Fifa World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), South African Music Awards (Samas), Miss Soweto as well as music award ceremonies for Channel and Metro FM.

The group recently celebrated 12 years in the dance and singing industry, and describe themselves as the kings of primetime entertainment.

