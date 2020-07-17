Celebs & viral 17.7.2020 01:38 pm

Florence Masebe speaks about bad behavior on set

Thami Kwazi

The actress shared interesting anecdotes of some bad on-set behaviour that she’s been witness to on television and movie sets.

Florence Masebe has seen it all. Having played numerous types of roles, the multi-lingual and outspoken veteran actress is highly respected in the acting industry.

She shared on social media platforms how ill-discipline could stand in the way of a talented actor. Florence further revealed that many actors would rather spend their energy on looks rather than becoming fully-fledged thespians.

Some actors even go as far as wanting to change the character’s wardrobe when they know that’s not what the role requires.

Wanting to change the personality and nature of the script will severely derail the required performance.

It seems this is common and Florence revealed a few amusing accounts of over-the-top conduct various crews had to tolerate from difficult actresses.

Her tweets evoked responses from fellow industry peers, some even saying that this common practice and as much as it was frowned upon, it did happen.

Others stressed the importance of fully immersing oneself into a role and how at times it could be equated to surgery where parts of a person must be numbed to perform a procedure.

Producer, director and actor Neo Matsunayne added a cheeky comment with emojis about the nature of vanity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bonang’s shout-out leaves Focalistic dizzy 20.7.2020
Singer Tamar Braxton hospitalised for alleged suicide attempt 17.7.2020
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Project Power’ starring Jamie Foxx 16.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 