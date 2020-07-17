Florence Masebe speaks about bad behavior on set

Florence Masebe has seen it all. Having played numerous types of roles, the multi-lingual and outspoken veteran actress is highly respected in the acting industry.

She shared on social media platforms how ill-discipline could stand in the way of a talented actor. Florence further revealed that many actors would rather spend their energy on looks rather than becoming fully-fledged thespians.

Some actors even go as far as wanting to change the character’s wardrobe when they know that’s not what the role requires.

I conducted a cast workshop once and one of the actors had issues with the fact that the makeup people weren’t giving her any colour on the lips. She felt the wardrobe people were looking down on her because they were dressing her in second hand clothes. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 15, 2020

Wanting to change the personality and nature of the script will severely derail the required performance.

It seems this is common and Florence revealed a few amusing accounts of over-the-top conduct various crews had to tolerate from difficult actresses.

She wanted her wardrobe to match that of fellow cast member whose character was wealthy and well travelled. She resorted to putting her diamond studs back on even after wardrobe checks were done. She’d also get a bit of lipstick on. Her character was an unemployed village woman. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 15, 2020

Her tweets evoked responses from fellow industry peers, some even saying that this common practice and as much as it was frowned upon, it did happen.

???? Oh, I have met performers like this. A special breed who are more concerned about looking good instead of bringing the character to life. — Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) July 16, 2020

Others stressed the importance of fully immersing oneself into a role and how at times it could be equated to surgery where parts of a person must be numbed to perform a procedure.

Producer, director and actor Neo Matsunayne added a cheeky comment with emojis about the nature of vanity.

Assume… mara ???? Vanity is a ???????????? — Neo M Matsunyane (@Nosferatu17) July 16, 2020

I would assume an actor is able to differentiate between who they are as a person and the character they are portraying, I’m confused as to how they didn’t get that. — Anella Ngwenya ka- Madikizela (@AnellaNgwenya) July 15, 2020

