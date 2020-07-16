We get to know SA’s first Bachelorette Qiniso Van Damme

Qiniso van Damme was recently named as the lead of the M-Net’s upcoming series The Bachelorette SA.

She managed to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule to chat with us about her upcoming love journey.

The quirky star expressed her excitement at being part of the show, saying she was honoured to be SA’s first Bachelorette and could not wait to see what’s in store.

Since M-Net announced the new show earlier this week, Qiniso was pegged as the favourite as she first appeared as a contestant on the second season of The Bachelor SA.

So how did it all happen?

Qiniso recalled was laying in bed one morning when she got the call from the channel, who conveyed their interest in casting her as the lead.

She said it felt like a dream: ” I couldn’t believe it and had to make sure it wasn’t some sort of April Fools joke.”

Regarding what she’s most looking forward to on the show, Qiniso summed up every bachelorette’s: To find love, and to find a person to have a meaningful relationship and possible future with.

She also anticipates seeing the ring she will receive by her chosen one at the end of the show, and pay attention here gents: “It must be big and silver.”

However, she is worried that some contestants won’t be there for the right reasons. When Qiniso appeared on The Bachelor SA, was accused of being there for the wrong reasons by the other ladies.

The beautiful and bubbly woman has also suffered her fair share of terrible pick-up lines and compliments that have left her rolling her eyes. Qiniso revealed the comment that irks her the most is when people find out her educational background and say “You’re not just a pretty face”.

The 26-year-old student is currently working towards a master’s degree in social anthropology at the University of Cape Town.

For those who don’t know, Qiniso is also the younger sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

So will Phumzile need to approve the guy Qiniso ends up with?

“Yes, of course!” she remarked, before going on to explain that while she values her sister’s opinion, the decision is ultimately hers and lies within her heart.

