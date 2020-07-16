Move over Rasta! Leonardo da Convincing is here

They say art is subjective and perhaps there is nothing more subjective than the works created by local Instagram “artist” Leonardo da Convincing.
With a simple bio that reads “If you follow me I’ll draw a picture of you, if your account is private send me a picture,” the mystery person behind the account has amassed over 4,000 followers and counting.
Check out some of the more famous faces that have “commissioned” works from the artists.
The Kiffness (David Scott)
Davina Gordon and Donovan Goliath
Ryle De Morny
Francios and Valkie van Coke
Schalk Bezuidenhout
If the artist’s comments are anything to go by, they’ve never had a disappointed customer.
