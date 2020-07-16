Entertainment 16.7.2020 03:36 pm

Move over Rasta! Leonardo da Convincing is here

Kaunda Selisho
A drawing of Davina Gordon and Donovan Goliath by Leonardo Da Convincing | Image: Instagram

They say art is subjective and perhaps there is nothing more subjective than the works created by local Instagram “artist” Leonardo da Convincing.

With a simple bio that reads “If you follow me I’ll draw a picture of you, if your account is private send me a picture,” the mystery person behind the account has amassed over 4,000 followers and counting.

Check out some of the more famous faces that have “commissioned” works from the artists.

The Kiffness (David Scott)

 

this is what the internet was made for.

Davina Gordon and Donovan Goliath

 

Ryle De Morny

 

Francios and Valkie van Coke

 

Schalk Bezuidenhout

 

If the artist’s comments are anything to go by, they’ve never had a disappointed customer.

