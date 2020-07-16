Trevor Noah to put his gaming skills to the test in new Quibi show

Trevor Noah will be putting gaming skills to the test in a new series which he will host for American video platform Quibi.

Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah will see the comedian go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the gaming world including e-sport pros, Twitch streamers and other celebrities.

They will battle it out by playing different well-known game titles on a variety of consoles.

The Daily Show host has previously claimed to be the among the best non-professional Fifa players in the world. Earlier this year, he took on rapper Cassper Nyovest in a friendly online Fifa 20 match in March, which saw Noah winning the game.

According to Quibi, the show promises “much fun and competitive banter between Noah and his prospective rivals”.

The series is being produced by Comedy Central Studios and Noah’s company, Day Zero Productions.

Quibi has not yet announced a release date for the new series.

Founded in 2018 by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi is a subscription-based streaming platform designed to deliver short-form scripted and unscripted content to mobile phones.

The name is a portmanteau of the words “quick” and “bites”, and episodes on the platform are seven to 10 minutes long.