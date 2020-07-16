How to win over an MP’s sister – Qiniso Van Damme is M-Net’s first local Bachelorette

Entries are now open for all the guys wanting to sweep The Bachelorette SA‘s Qiniso Van Damme off her feet and win her heart in the first local season of the global reality hit show.

Qiniso is the sister of Phumzile Van Damme, MP, shadow minister of communications and digital technologies.

But, what type of guy is she looking for? What most romantics dream of actually: tall, dark and handsome with a charming and adventurous disposition.

“I’m still single, so clearly I haven’t found that guy,” admitted the Bachelorette. “I’m really open to meeting all kinds of handsome hunks with beautiful personalities who think I might be their gal.

“I want someone who isn’t afraid to be themselves, is a citizen of the world, proud to be South African and willing to grow with me. If he can make me laugh, he will definitely score some extra points. And being tall would be a bonus.

“But c’mon guys, surprise me. Don’t be afraid, as long as you’re caring, kind and honest and think we’re a potential match. I want to meet you and get to know you.”

Here are Qiniso’s tips and tricks to help you impress her:

• Be spontaneous: If you’re having a bad day, she will pick you up from home and surprise you with a little adventure

• Don’t be afraid of your emotions: she loves a man who can cry and talk about his emotions

• Put some thought into your gifts: she is very sentimental and loves presents that have a special meaning

• Never ever mansplain: enough said

• Surprise her: she is open-minded and willing to try new things

Guys who want to be a part of of the first season of The Bachelorette SA can enter by completing a short entry form on the M-Net website.

Participants need to be over 21 and a South African citizen or have permanent residency. Entries close on 8 August 2020 at 11.59pm.

