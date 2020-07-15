Somizi invites fans to join his 90-day workout routine

Somizi Mhlongo is no stranger to the beautiful body and to prove this, the local celeb is already working on his summer body.

Not wasting any time, Mhlongo recently started a 90-day exercise regimen that is sure to guarantee results.

View this post on Instagram Day1 of 90…..kubi A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jul 14, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Popularly known as somGAGA, the television and social media sensation released a dance workout DVD in 2017 that was inspired by many South African dance moves.

And this time around, he is challenging fans and followers to join him in the gruelling fitness routine.

Given somGaga’s undeniably high levels of energy, the routine will not be an easy one, yet fans still encouraged him.

A follower by the handle of keabetswe.segano777 wrote: “You will finish, kodwa (but) just don’t give up”, while iamvelile said: “It is what it is, (there’s) no other way.”

So, who will be joining Mhlango on this fitness journey? We are sure the Twitter-verse will soon be flooded with videos and feedback.

