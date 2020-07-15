Moozlie says her becoming a rapper was all of sudden ‘tricky’

Rapper AKA’s TV app show that gives detailed and personal interviews with media personalities over a braai will see presenter and rapper Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena tackle the music business in the next episode.

Moozlie has drawn some criticism of not being rap “material” and the latest episode of AKA’s braai show has previewed that this will be discussed, as well as how she evolved from being a presenter to a rapper.

By her side during the interview is her manager and partner Sbuda Roc. He touches on his childhood growing up in the music industry, as well as working and managing many artists in the hip hop game at the moment.

The show has previously had guests such as Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula, DJ Tira, and Scoop Makhathini and has been shot during the lockdown.

AKA revealed last week he tested positive for Covid-19 and has given an update on Wednesday saying his feeling much better on the 13th day since he started feeling symptoms.

DAY 13 … woke up feeling much better. Barely a cough even. Thank You for all your prayers. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.