Cassper Nyovest flaunts huge liquor stockpile

Cassper Nyovest in his 'Move For Me' music video | Image: Jabu Nkosi

Celebrity pals are already lining up to get their share of Cassper’s liquor supply.

As the country’s drinkers go into a panic, thanks to President Ramaphosa’s “immediate effect” booze ban, Cassper Nyovest has decided to show off.

The musician has revealed that he has a whopping 24 cases of hard liquor in his house – each case containing 12 bottles of a popular vodka.

He tweeted: “I have 24 cases of [vodka] in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the maths – 12 times 24…”

Before anyone could even sweet-talk him into sharing, his Tweet continued with: “My favourite song currently is No New Friends by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone, bucko!”

In spite of his “No New Friends” jibe, his celebrity rap pals Zakwe and L’Tido already hilariously hinted that they hadn’t seen Cass in a while and wouldn’t mind coming by.

