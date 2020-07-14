Cassper Nyovest flaunts huge liquor stockpile

As the country’s drinkers go into a panic, thanks to President Ramaphosa’s “immediate effect” booze ban, Cassper Nyovest has decided to show off.

The musician has revealed that he has a whopping 24 cases of hard liquor in his house – each case containing 12 bottles of a popular vodka.

He tweeted: “I have 24 cases of [vodka] in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the maths – 12 times 24…”

I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the Math!!! 12 X 24!!! My favourite song currently is “No new Friends” by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone BUCKO!!! #cyrilramaphosa #AD ???? https://t.co/pT6D48IRF3 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 12, 2020

Before anyone could even sweet-talk him into sharing, his Tweet continued with: “My favourite song currently is No New Friends by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone, bucko!”

In spite of his “No New Friends” jibe, his celebrity rap pals Zakwe and L’Tido already hilariously hinted that they hadn’t seen Cass in a while and wouldn’t mind coming by.

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

