Go inside a $65 million dagga mansion

Dan Bilzerian, who is known the world over as the “King Of Instagram”, has a lifestyle as controversial as it is enticing.

Not only is he a former Navy Seal but he’s also a playboy and a professional poker player, who hangs out with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and DJ Steve Aoki.

But what really has Netizens salivating about the hunky barrel-chested billionaire playboy is his purchase of what’s become known as the $65 million Beverly Hills “marijuana mansion”, where he launched one of Hollywood’s most lavish parties to promote his Ignite weed brand.

It’s 71,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, and was named the most expensive home in the US back in 2017, and featured on the Secret Lives of the Super Rich.

Take a look inside:

