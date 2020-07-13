Sha Sha gets dragged for DJ Maphorisa’s SAMA flex

Sha Sha (Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro) may be the voice on several popular amapiano songs in South Africa, but some Tweeps have turned on her … and it’s all because of DJ Maphorisa.

Maphorisa unintentionally opened a can of worms after he bragged on Twitter how he had been nominated in the SAMA’s category of Record Of The Year for his mix of Sha Sha’s hit single, Akulaleki.

iam nominated ko di Sama n i dnt give a fuck about them Koko

Love u tonight

akulaleki etc. But wat about Mas Music,Shasha,Master Kg, Makhadzi, King Monada its a a lot, real talk #SAMA26MustFall — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 11, 2020

Soon after his post, Tweeps were having a field day expressing their views, with some even launching into subtle xenophobic attack mode.

Yo Xenophobia is not really suttle, it’s like saying Theron should not get an Oscar or Trevor an MTV isn’t she based here or u need citizenship to b recognized that Mzanzi is bopping — Eugene (@Ras_Flavor) July 12, 2020

