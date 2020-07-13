Celebs & viral 13.7.2020 12:51 pm

Sha Sha gets dragged for DJ Maphorisa’s SAMA flex

Citizen reporter
DJ Maphorisacause Twitter frenzy over Sha Sha's citizenship

Some social media users take issue with Sha Sha being a Zimbabwean citizen.

Sha Sha (Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro) may be the voice on several popular amapiano songs in South Africa, but some Tweeps have turned on her … and it’s all because of DJ Maphorisa.

Maphorisa unintentionally opened a can of worms after he bragged on Twitter how he had been nominated in the SAMA’s category of Record Of The Year for his mix of Sha Sha’s hit single, Akulaleki.

Soon after his post, Tweeps were having a field day expressing their views, with some even launching into subtle xenophobic attack mode.

