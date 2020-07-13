Entertainment 13.7.2020 12:11 pm

‘Gomora’ fans want Mam’ Sonto to go after government corruption

Citizen reporter
‘Gomora’ fans want Mam’ Sonto to go after government corruption

Gomora’s Mam’ Sonto (played by Connie Chiume)

‘Gomora’ fans were thrilled that Mam’ Sonto cracked the whip at school after a lengthy dispute.

Gomora’s Mam’ Sonto (played by Connie Chiume) has fans rejoicing after she restored order at Gomora High after a turbulent couple of weeks since Melusi fought with an unruly learner, London.

After watching Melusi go through the most at the hands of Mr Ngoveni, Gomora fans were more than pleased when Mam’ Sonto and her gogo-gangster swag stepped in and fixed the mess.

 

With a collective celebratory vibe on Twitter, some of the drama series’ viewers even went so far as to say that South Africa needs a Mam’ Sonto to help clean up corruption in government.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her 30th birthday 13.7.2020
What to watch on TV tonight: A father goes too far in ‘Losing Lerato’ 9.7.2020
What to watch on TV today: ‘Trackers’ features diamond smuggling and terrorism in Cape Town 8.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 