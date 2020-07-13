‘Gomora’ fans want Mam’ Sonto to go after government corruption

Gomora’s Mam’ Sonto (played by Connie Chiume) has fans rejoicing after she restored order at Gomora High after a turbulent couple of weeks since Melusi fought with an unruly learner, London.

After watching Melusi go through the most at the hands of Mr Ngoveni, Gomora fans were more than pleased when Mam’ Sonto and her gogo-gangster swag stepped in and fixed the mess.

They thought Sonto was your typical gogo… Kanti ????????#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/p32RNsGgNX — Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) July 9, 2020

With a collective celebratory vibe on Twitter, some of the drama series’ viewers even went so far as to say that South Africa needs a Mam’ Sonto to help clean up corruption in government.

Mam Sonto should be appointed to fix the whole country. Drugs, corruption in the ANC and so much more ????????????????#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/4BqOH6gjUH — TheeBookWorm (@KoketsoRatsats3) July 9, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.