AKA reveals his Covid-19 symptoms started over a week ago

After news broke last Friday that rapper AKA had tested positive for Covid-19 the star has updated his fans on his journey.

There was a bit of negativity surrounding the announcement and the timing with some people on social media accusing AKA of doing this as a publicity stunt.

He immediately cleared the air, rejecting the claims. He sarcastically said: “Ok, sigh … I can’t keep it up any longer… it’s true… I have been paid …. 55 MILLION RAND to go public with my status by the WHO.”

He then tweeted a picture of medicine that he has been using to fight the virus. It includes cough syrup, flu capsules, and immune system boosters. He also revealed that he started to feel the symptoms of the virus over a week ago.

The rapper has urged the people to follow all the necessary measures such as social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, and sanitising at all times.

