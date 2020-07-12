Celebs & viral 12.7.2020 01:50 pm

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai tests positive for coronavirus

AFP
Indian actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus, just one day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan said he was in hospital with the infectious disease | Image: Instagram

The news comes just a day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan said he was in hospital with the infectious disease. Her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, is also Covid-19 positive.

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Mumbai city authority official told AFP Sunday, just a day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan said he was in hospital with the infectious disease.

Her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, was also Covid-19 positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Bachchan’s actor son Abhishek, Rai’s husband, said he too was positive but that both their cases were mild.

 

