Sports Illustrated uses transgender model in swimsuit issue for first time

Valentina Sampaio, from Brazil, will appear in the 2020 edition of the supplement that has included famous models such as Heidi Klum and Ashley Graham.

Sampaio, 23, said in a statement that she was “excited and honored” to appear in the issue, which is released on July 21.

She was photographed for the shoot in Scrub Island, in the British Virgin Islands, Sports Illustrated said.

"I feel strong, and I feel inspired to fight, not just for me but for everyone that I represent." – SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie Valentina Sampaio

Sampaio is from a fishing village in Ceara, a poor state in the northeast of Brazil.

She said trans people face insults and attacks in her home country.

“I recognise that I am one of the fortunate ones, and my intention is to honor that as best I can,” she said.

For years, Sports Illustrated was focused on young, white models but has diversified.

In 1997, Tyra Banks, became the first black woman to appear on its cover.

In 2017, Sampaio became the first transgender model to feature on a Vogue cover, when she appeared on the front of the French edition.