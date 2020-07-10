Get the kids reading! Nandi Madida to host kids reading show on Mandela Day

The show that aims to encourage a love of reading and writing amongst kids on Nickelodeon Africa (DStv channel 308) Saturday, 18 July.

She will be joined by Bothlale Boikanyo, a young poet and singer, who will expand on key themes from each young author’s work and relate these to Mandela’s life story and lessons. There will also be five inspirational young authors to curate a fun and interactive special.

The talented young authors include Buhle Mthethwa, 12; Michelle Nkamankeng, 11; Ngcali Metu, 11; Prince Mashawana, 8; and Lelo Mofokeng, 11.

Mother of two, Nandi shared her thoughts on why she feels literacy is important: “Reading is a powerful tool for our youth as it offers a child from any background the opportunity to escape their reality and be a part of a new world when reading a book, not only that but it also allows one to interpret and to contribute to the stories in the book, encouraging creativity which is an important skill to have in life.

“No matter what class, culture, race or social standing you’re in. You are afforded an opportunity to read. As a mother I want to encourage my children to know and appreciate the power and beauty of literacy.” concluded Nandi Madida.

The kid’s special will focus on encouraging literacy amongst kids and will also include interactive arts and crafts tutorials, dance and music performances and a special “Wash your Hands” song using the popular Baby Shark song and character, who is now part of the Nickelodeon family.

The show will broadcast on NickToons at 11.30am CAT, 3.30pm and 8.30pm CAT and on Sunday, 19 July at 7.40am CAT.

