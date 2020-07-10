Aww! We just love kids who sing

Whether its nine-year-old Drew Olivia Tillman covering Adele’s Hello or Malaki Paul’s rendition of Beyoncé’s Listen – there’s just something about children who can sing that just melts our hearts.

And now, one little boy in Kenya has got netizens all emotional with his version of the popular traditional song, Tusifanane Wafarisayo.

No one knows who the child is but a Facebook video of him crooning in perfect Swahili already has almost 5,000 views, with people asking for someone to track him down and sign him to a record deal.

Watch the video here:

