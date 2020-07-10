Celebs & viral 10.7.2020 11:03 am

DJ Fresh celebrates his firing anniversary

Citizen reporter

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, celebrated his termination of employment anniversary from Metro FM with a “happy anniversary Metro FM” tweet, going so far as tagging the radio station.

At the time of the firing Fresh, told the Sowetan: “The biggest irony of everything here is that I was fired for using a word that didn’t exist.”

He was fired for using the word on his Metro breakfast show slot while at the SABC radio station. The formerly non-existent word was red-flagged by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) which was preceded by a six-week suspension from Metro FM ending in a termination on 9 July 2019.

Fresh brushed off his “happy anniversary” tweet as mere banter.

Fans commented they have migrated to 947 since Fresh’s departure.

One fan wrote: “I left Metro FM with you.”

While another said: “Nothing was ever the same. What a shame.”

Fresh is currently thriving as host of 947’s new drivetime show, Fresh on 947.

