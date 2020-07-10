MUST WATCH: US Navy singing ‘Circle of Life’ will make you laugh and cringe at the same time

Catch the United States Navy Band singing Circle of Life by Elton John and Tim Rice from the 1994 Disney movie The Lion King.

The video is part of the US Navy Band’s 2019 Concert on the Avenue series and was recorded at the US Navy Memorial in Washington, DC.

The two women singing lead have been identified as chief musicians Rachel Sarracco and Shana Sullivan.

The band has served as the official musical organisation of the US Navy since 1925.

The video has elicited mixed responses from social media users; some have found it cringe-worthy while others have praised the performance.

Trevor Noah also shared the video on Instagram with the hilarious caption: “When white people take ‘being an ally’ too far.”

One YouTube user, Olufunmilayo Emokpaire, said: “This is beautiful. I’m proud to be African.” However, not everyone seemed to share this sentiment as another user replied: “I’m African as well, and thought this was cringe-worthy.”

Tumelo Katane commented: “I’m a South African, and a lot of South Africans are proud of the US Navy Band for performing this song, especially as people different from us singing the Zulu lyrics, priceless.”

Another South African, Laster Maluleke, said: “This is my favourite performance ever other that performed by Lebo M.”

Hazel t/mokgathi said: “She had me rolling on the floor. She tried to bring the African out but dololo. Love the attempts though.”

Lilly Riley said: “I will call my brother in Zamunda to let them know it can be a chance that Africa will be America soon and they will take over the America village.”

Astin N said: “This is not what we asked for. And this is not what reparations look like.”

Watch the full video below to decide for yourself.

