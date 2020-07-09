5 quick facts about Kairo Owethu Forbes

Kairo Owethu Forbes turned five on Wednesday 8 July and the little Instagram influencer has reached one million followers.

The little social media sensation is growing so fast and she’s business-minded, just like her daddy and mommy.

Here are five interesting facts about Kairo as she turns 5 years old:

Parents: She is the daughter of Mzansi’s award-winning rapper AKA and musician DJ Zinhle. Although they have split, both of them still play a major role in her life. Instagram: Kairo’s account on the popular social media app is managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes. She usually shares what she is up to during the day and her business ventures with her fans. Business: Kairo and her mommy recently launched their own stylish women’s and kiddies’ face masks. The masks are available online by pre-order – and they’re selling like hotcakes! Donations: Kairo is not just business-minded, she is also selfless. The star will be donating 100 kiddies’ masks to a lucky school. She has proved that she is not only happy about having a healthy following on social media but she cares about her fans as well. Home-schooling: Kairo took to her Instagram page at the beginning of May to let her fans know that she has started home-schooling amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She said she was lucky because her Glammy is a real teacher.

