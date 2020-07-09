Sorry, shem, Zodwa Wabantu isn’t changing for anyone

Zodwa Wabantu is a proud exhibitionist who’s all about flaunting her body, in spite of criticism.

From flashing her lady parts to going almost naked at last year’s Durban July Horserace, she’s never been one to shy away from controversy.

And just to make sure everyone is clear about who she is, the celeb took to Instagram last night and shared a video of herself scantily-clad… and insisted that she will never change.

In her post, the larger-than-life personality was dressed in a black bra and matching G-string with a caption that read: “They say we are tired of your body. Do something else. Can I be a DJ? Can I sing? Can I just be Zodwa Wabantu…”

Within an hour, she had over 3,000 likes and comments from fans and admirers.

“When you change, I will unfollow you skhokho. I like you when you are Zodwa Wabantu,” said Bogolohawe. To which Wabantu responded: “I promise I won’t change. I really appreciate you.”

However, social media will just won’t be the same without some trolls bringing their negativity to the table.

“Zodwa, don’t you get tired of showing us your behind?” asked Siphiwe_Malcolm.

One thing’s for sure, Wabantu is not about to change for anyone, anytime soon.

