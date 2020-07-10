Zodwa Wabantu: ‘People just love me, I make people think, I make people talk’

Zodwa Wabantu has promoted everything that goes with the music industry from alcohol to parties, so her recent move of endorsing a health centre in KwaZulu-Natal that does penis enlargements has baffled some.

In an interview with the Citizen, Zodwa said she started advertising for Herwood Medical Centre when she visited them three years ago because she was having problems sleeping, saying she was tired frequently. From there they developed a relationship in which the centre informed her about plastic surgery, botox, and cellulite.

“After posting and letting my fans know what I am doing with improving my body, I decided to do botox, to fix my cellulite. My doctor noticed that the volume of questions on my Instagram and my DMs. People would ask if my doctor did penis enlargement, [changing] the size, thickness of the penis and about early ejaculation. So I asked him personally because I know him better, I can call him anytime.”

She said that people who were asking all these questions were mostly males, her doctor suggested that they help these people because some are shy and embarrassed to talk about male sexual health.

Zodwa said her doctor and the centre was legitimate and they’ve had high profile people who have come to the centre.

“What I can tell you is about me, look at my face, I was ugly before, look at my thighs I had cellulite, now it’s fixed. I have shown people my proof, it does work. We even tried to show the pictures of penis enlargement that worked but Instagram threatened to block our accounts.”

Zodwa said the charity work she did was very important to her and making a difference was not only working with the centre.

“Everyone saw on my reality show my doing good, where I donated R10,000 to a kid who doesn’t have hands. I visit a shelter in Durban CBD, where I hand them a cheque, they provide meals for street kids. Where they must cook for them every Sunday so that they have a good meal that day.”

She said she doesn’t harm anybody and that she gives a lot, coming as she is.

“People just love me, I make people think, I make people talk, I make people stand and stare. I won’t change the brand, I love it, it’s me telling other women it’s your body, you can do whatever you want. I will continue living my life, I do have a good heart. ”

Zodwa does have some upcoming projects in music, saying it will soon be released.

