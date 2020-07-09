Unathi’s birthday message to Minnie gives us feels

Popular radio host and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi sent out the most heartfelt birthday message to Minnie Dlamini for her recent 30th birthday.

While Nkayi and Dlamini’s friendship is pretty low-key, it seems from the deeply moving words posted on Instagram by Nkayi that the pair share a deep bond that spans a few years.

“Sharing a life with you is MAGIC. You gave me brothers when I didn’t have and made my sisters your own. You’ve given me a friend in your best friend and have taken mine as your own.”

The birthday message and video-call screengrab of the celebs laughing also prompted a flurry of well-wishes for Dlamini from fans and other inquisitive netizens.

Pre-lockdown, the two celeb friends had planned to celebrate Dlamini’s 30th in Mauritius and Nkayi expressed her regret that their plans are now on hold.

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

