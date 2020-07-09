Minnie Dlamini’s hubby surprises her with fab 30th virtual party

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been riding high the past few days, the TV presenter celebrated her birthday and her three-year traditional wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Turning the big 3-0, her husband Quinton Jones surprised her with a Zoom party, going all out. Jones bought his wife an outfit for the special occasion – an all-white dress, with gold and white balloons decorating their balcony as she celebrated virtually with her friends and family the whole day.

She said: “Thank you to everyone for my birthday wishes even during lockdown I felt very special. Mad love to everybody. I appreciate every text, phone call, social media post – everything. Ngiyabonga fam.”

Today is our traditional wedding anniversary ????

Yesterday he surprised me with a zoom party with my family and friends ???? #TheJoneses ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/lHA6mOpTw4 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 8, 2020

She also received a big gift earlier this week from her partnership with Jaguar – who gifted her an I-Pace electrical car worth R1.8 million.

The star was planning to go all out for her birthday this year but Covid-19 halted those plans but she said she was definitely planning to go big next year.

The couple had their traditional wedding in June 2017 and their white wedding in October in the same year which both became a much-viewed TV wedding special on DStv in 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.