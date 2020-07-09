80-year-old Lydia Mokgokoloshi cuts down hours on SABC1’s ‘Skeem Saam’

Veteran actress 80-year-old Lydia Mokgokoloshi was born in the small village of Botlokwa in Limpopo. The experienced actress has chosen to cut down on her shooting schedule to two hours a day.

Speaking to the Sowetan, Mokgokoloshi said she cut down on her acting schedule.

Lydia plays the role of Koko Mantsha on popular SABC1 show Skeem Saam.

The storyline follows the lives of the residents of Turfloop. Her character is the prophetic cherished granny of Seshego whom all the residents run to for advice.

Last Friday her character moved away from Turfloop in Limpopo, where the storyline is predominantly based. It was explained that Koko was going to her home for some peace of mind and to spend quality time with her brother Josias, who is played by Mahuma Rapetsoa.

Mokgokoloshi has been with the show since its beginning and fortunately for viewers, she isn’t leaving the show, she’s just needing to cut down her work hours due to age.

The Golden Horn Award-winning actress has had a long career from 1984 to now and she joined the popular soapie in 2011.

She was previously seen on shows like Sephedi drama Bophelo ke Semphekgo, where she played the role of Mma-Nkosheng.

Skeem Saam spokesperson Sumaya Mogola said: “She will still be in and out of the story. She just won’t be shooting as much as she used to. Our shooting schedule gets hectic at times and we don’t want to wear her out.”

Sumaya explained that Mokgokoloshi’s age was a major factor in the decision.

“She is at a very sensitive age so she needs as much rest, care and comfort as possible.”

