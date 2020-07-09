Entertainment 9.7.2020 10:40 am

Basetsana Kumalo announces new ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ spinoff, ‘Gift of Love’

Citizen reporter
Basetsana Kumalo announces new ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ spinoff, ‘Gift of Love’

Basetsana Kumalo. Pictiure Instagram

The new reality show will be celebrating couples whose relationships have stood the test of time.

Basetsana Kumalo has announced a spinoff to popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

The media mogul took to Instagram to reveal that the new show, titled Gift of Love, will celebrate love and give people the opportunity to gift relationships which they believe deserve to be celebrated.

Couples whose “love stories have stood the test of time” would be honoured in the form of anniversary celebrations, surprise weddings or renewals of vows

“A brand new show that’s birthed from Our Perfect WeddingGift of Love celebrates LOVE!” she wrote.

“This time you have an opportunity to gift someone who you believe deserves to be celebrated, whether its a renewal of vows, an anniversary, or even a wedding.

“We will help you make that dream come true. All you have to do is write to GiftOfLove@connect.tv. Spread the word!”

Social media users congratulated Basetsana on the new venture and praised her for coming up with the idea. Many also expressed their excitement at the new show and said they can’t wait to watch it.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“What a beautiful way to honour love and commitment.”

“Just exactly what South Africa needs right now … A little love and some more.”

“Can’t wait to see this one. Lovely.”

“Beautiful love has to be celebrated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Condolences pour in after ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ bride passes on shortly after filming 18.5.2020
Mzansi Magic announces changes to its line-up 23.4.2020
Basetasana Khumalo shows us how her 3 kids are continuing to learn during the lockdown 27.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 