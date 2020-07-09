Basetsana Kumalo announces new ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ spinoff, ‘Gift of Love’

Basetsana Kumalo has announced a spinoff to popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

The media mogul took to Instagram to reveal that the new show, titled Gift of Love, will celebrate love and give people the opportunity to gift relationships which they believe deserve to be celebrated.

Couples whose “love stories have stood the test of time” would be honoured in the form of anniversary celebrations, surprise weddings or renewals of vows

“A brand new show that’s birthed from Our Perfect Wedding – Gift of Love celebrates LOVE!” she wrote.

“This time you have an opportunity to gift someone who you believe deserves to be celebrated, whether its a renewal of vows, an anniversary, or even a wedding.

“We will help you make that dream come true. All you have to do is write to GiftOfLove@connect.tv. Spread the word!”

Social media users congratulated Basetsana on the new venture and praised her for coming up with the idea. Many also expressed their excitement at the new show and said they can’t wait to watch it.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“What a beautiful way to honour love and commitment.”

“Just exactly what South Africa needs right now … A little love and some more.”

“Can’t wait to see this one. Lovely.”

“Beautiful love has to be celebrated.”

