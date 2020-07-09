Entertainment 9.7.2020 11:28 am

At just five years old Kairo Forbes reaches 1 million Instagram followers

Citizen reporter
DJ Zinhle with daughter Kairo Forbes. Photo: Instagram @DJZinhle

The big news also came on the same day as Kairo’s 5th birthday which she celebrated it with a vampire-themed party.

Kairo Forbes, daughter of DJ Zinhle and rap star AKA turned five on Wednesday and she not only celebrated her birthday but reaching a social media milestone of 1 million followers on Instagram.

Kairo’s Instagram page created and managed by her mother DJ Zihnle, which shows a bit of an insight into her daughter’s life, the gift she receives, modelling and her just being a kid.

This big announcement came on the same day as Kairo’s birthday, who celebrated it with just a couple of friends with a vampire-themed party and a Barbie-themed breakfast.

Kairo Forbes reaches 1 million Instagram followers. Photo: Screenshot, InstagramZinhle said: “Dear God, thank you for this blessing. I am so grateful for my angel, she’s brought me so much joy… Happy Birthday, Owethu, mama loves you so much, Kairo Forbes.”

The only celeb baby who has a high following on social media is actress and media personality Ntando Dumo daughter Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi, who has just over 590,000 followers on Instagram at just three years old.

