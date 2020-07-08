Black Coffee will play special set at MaXhosa store launch

BlackCoffee has prepared a special set that he will be playing at the Maxhosa store launch at the Waterfront in Cape Town. Over the past few weeks Laduma Ngxokolo has been teasing social media over the opening of his Cape Town store. He posted a video of the store window draped in a MaXhosa wrap with the words “No matter where you come from, your dreams are valid”.

The designer proudly shared that the flagship boutique store will be based at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and will open on Friday, 24 July 2020.

Attendees to the Waterfront store opening will be treated to the sounds of Black Coffee. In a reposted post, a joyful Black Coffee shared a message from Laduma: “Grootman @realblackcoffee blessed me with a music set he just mixed, to play on the opening day of the @maxhosa boutique in Cape Town on the 24th of July, just to make sure the ambiance will be ravishing. What a time to be alive ????????❤️, I don’t think Cape Town is ready.”

The brand is having a very successful year as they were a placed on Vogue’s list of seven African brands to know, in a bid to embrace more black creatives.

