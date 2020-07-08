Celebs & viral 8.7.2020 02:25 pm

Makhadzi’s fans angry about her featuring abusive Mampintsha in new song

Hayden Horner

‘It’s a nice song but Mapintsha???????’ said one of her fans on Twitter.

South African singer Makhadzi is getting flack on Twitter for featuring Mampintsha in her new song Sugar Sugar.

She recently took to Twitter to promote her new track by saying: “#Sugar Sugar music video coming soon with Official song ft @mampintsha.. produced by Mr Brown…”.

Although the songstress has a massive following, her fans are not impressed with her collaborating with Mampintsha.

About a year ago, Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, made headlines after a video of him physically assaulting Gqom musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane surfaced.

Dj Tira issued a statement in his defence, but fans were not convinced and continued to drag him for promoting the artist.

 

And, much like Dj Tira bore the backlash for then promoting Mampintsha’s music shortly after the scandal, Makhadzi is now experiencing a similar reaction.

“It’s a nice song but Mapintsha???????” said one of her fans on Twitter, while another said: “Dj Tira forced her to revive Mampitsha’s dead career… It’s gonna be a trash song. I love Makhadzi alone….”

