Usain Bolt posts pictures of baby girl and reveals her name: Olympia Lightning Bolt

Olympic sprinter and eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed a baby girl and her name is a winner, obviously.

Posting pictures for the first time of their baby girl on Tuesday, Bolt revealed his daughter name is Olympia Lightning Bolt.

“I want to wish my girlfriend @kasi_b a happy birthday. I get to spend our special day with you. I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to do my best keeping a smile on your face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

The Olympian announced in January that is going to be a father for the first time.

The name may sound similar to some because tennis star Serena Williams named her baby girl Olympia too, in 2018.

Who knows these two might be Olympians in the making.

.@usainbolt named his daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/5JVuyGETS9 — Heather Mayer Irvine (@RunsOnFuel) July 7, 2020

Serena’s baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and Usain Bolt’s baby girl, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The great Olympias. Daughters of GOATS. pic.twitter.com/4OtVWNLjSj — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) July 7, 2020

