WATCH: Size-24 fashionista launches online plus-size fashion range

Self-described “Fat and proud” fashion designer Jo Frost started a plus-size fashion range as an answer to struggling to find well-fitting and trendy clothing in her body type. By age 18, Jo had gained weight and grew to a size 24, after getting a job at a bakery where she says she would consume a lot of baked goodies that she was allowed to take home.

Finding fashionable clothes became a bit of an immense task and she decided to open Manchester-based store Topsy Curvy in her home town of Ashton-under-Lyne. Three years later, Jo closed the store and moved her business online. To make sure things run smoothly she’s collaborated with her friend Natalie Foreshaw. This was a positive move that exposed her range to a wider pool of consumers who can order from all over the world.

Jo is passionate about the range and wants to utilise the platform as a safe space for people to talk freely about their weight without being judged.

The models for the brands are her clients and not professional models, making the clothes all the more appealing to buyers who struggle to find the ideal fit.

