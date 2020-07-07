Somizi’s new cooking show launches with Rami Chuene and we can’t wait

1Magic has announced the media personality and now TV home cook Somizi Mhlongo new cooking show date is coming to our screens sooner than we thought.

The Mzansi Magic channel announced on Tuesday that the star’s show, Dinner at Somizi’s will air on 10 July at 7pm, with many celebrity guest appearances during the season.

Somizi has been given his fans a sneak peek and behind the scenes on what to expect. With celeb guests such as Cassper Nyovest, Siya Kolisi and Vusi Nova set to appear on the show as they share their stories and lend a hand in the kitchen with Somizi.

It's getting ???????????? in the kitchen as @somizi gets ready to serve his guests dishes with a little more spice https://t.co/pLSmS8WhC1#DinneratSomizis premieres 10 July at 19:00 exclusive to #1Magic. pic.twitter.com/9kSuAUYlO1 — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) July 7, 2020

The choreographer, Idols judge, and radio presenter has had a tough few days after the passing of his mother, beloved actress Mary Twala last Saturday.

It could be expected that the first episode of the show will pay tribute to Twala and popular actress Rami Chuene as the first guest.

