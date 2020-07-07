Cape Town drive-in and roadhouse opens this Friday

Years ago, before indoor cinemas arrived, drive-in and roadhouse theatres were actually very popular in South Africa.

Unfortunately, the rapid takeover on digital surround sound and plush seating became the death of an institution that saw families pile into their cars, park outdoors and enjoy a double feature on a gigantic screen.

Now, with Covid-19 forcing us all to rethink how we conduct business and our daily lives, drive-in roadhouses are making a comeback, and Cape Town is first to benefit.

This Friday, the Hillcrest Restaurant in the Durbanville Wine Valley is transforming their offering into the Hillcrest Roadhouse Restaurant, complete with a massive outdoor movie screen.

Mike Crawford, owner of the restaurant, announced on Facebook that his restaurant will be changing into a roadhouse with a “Monster Big Screen” added to the parking area to host 100 cars for a movie.

Today, Crawford is finalising safety and social distancing compliance with the City of Cape Town’s event’s department.

“Please bear with us as we have a meeting with the City of Cape Town events department on Tuesday, 7 July, as they have a few concerns which will be addressed and concluded, just to ensure that we are fully compliant with all regulations.

“We will post all roadhouse booking and menu information by latest Wednesday.”

For more information, follow the restaurant on Facebook, log onto www.thequarry.co.za/ or email: events@thequarry.co.za

