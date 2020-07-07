Entertainment 7.7.2020 11:57 am

Cape Town drive-in and roadhouse opens this Friday

Hayden Horner
Cape Town drive-in and roadhouse opens this Friday

The Hillcrest Restaurant in the Durbanville Wine Valley is opening its drive-in this weekend

South African outdoor cinemas have become a thing again amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Years ago, before indoor cinemas arrived, drive-in and roadhouse theatres were actually very popular in South Africa.

Unfortunately, the rapid takeover on digital surround sound and plush seating became the death of an institution that saw families pile into their cars, park outdoors and enjoy a double feature on a gigantic screen.

Now, with Covid-19 forcing us all to rethink how we conduct business and our daily lives, drive-in roadhouses are making a comeback, and Cape Town is first to benefit.

This Friday, the Hillcrest Restaurant in the Durbanville Wine Valley is transforming their offering into the Hillcrest Roadhouse Restaurant, complete with a massive outdoor movie screen.

Mike Crawford, owner of the restaurant, announced on Facebook that his restaurant will be changing into a roadhouse with a “Monster Big Screen” added to the parking area to host 100 cars for a movie.

Image: Screenshot

Today, Crawford is finalising safety and social distancing compliance with the City of Cape Town’s event’s department.

“Please bear with us as we have a meeting with the City of Cape Town events department on Tuesday, 7 July, as they have a few concerns which will be addressed and concluded, just to ensure that we are fully compliant with all regulations.

“We will post all roadhouse booking and menu information by latest Wednesday.”

For more information, follow the restaurant on Facebook, log onto www.thequarry.co.za/ or email: events@thequarry.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cinemas, museums need to apply to arts and culture minister first before they can reopen 30.6.2020
New regulations on restaurants welcome but incomplete, say restaurateurs 26.6.2020
No cuddling and what else moviegoers can expect at the cinema 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 