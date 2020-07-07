SABC 2 health and fitness show Dijo Le Bophelo makes a comeback

State broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that the popular food and health show Dijo Le Bophelo will make a return on SABC 2.

The show will be returning on our screens this weekend on Saturday 11 July, hosted by presenter, actress, and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka, who has held the realm since 2016.

The show discusses and raises awareness about healthy eating and lifestyle challenges with experts in each field giving the audience much-needed information on wellness.

Khabonina is excited to return: “Dear @SABC_2, do you know how much I love you and how grateful I am to be doing this incredible show with you!”

Audiences were just excited with the return of the show:

We love you for appreciating it hun ????????❤️ https://t.co/GjHF1crxWr — KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) July 6, 2020

Welcome back home my favourite presenter, we are patiently waiting for you to come back and do your thing — Kwayiyo_Det_Mtshiki (@Ernest16275953) July 5, 2020

Halala????????????????????‍♂️???? — Pumla Nompula (@Mma_Kamohelo) July 6, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.