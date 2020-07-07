Entertainment 7.7.2020 10:12 am

SABC 2 health and fitness show Dijo Le Bophelo makes a comeback

Citizen reporter
SABC 2 health and fitness show Dijo Le Bophelo makes a comeback

Khabonina Qubeka . Photo: Instagram, @Khabonina_Q

The show discusses and raises awareness about healthy eating food and lifestyle challenges with experts in each field giving the audience much-needed information on wellness. 

State broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that the popular food and health show Dijo Le Bophelo will make a return on SABC 2.

The show will be returning on our screens this weekend on Saturday 11 July, hosted by presenter, actress, and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka, who has held the realm since 2016.

The show discusses and raises awareness about healthy eating and lifestyle challenges with experts in each field giving the audience much-needed information on wellness.

Khabonina is excited to return: “Dear @SABC_2, do you know how much I love you and how grateful I am to be doing this incredible show with you!”

Audiences were just excited with the return of the show:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Khabonina Qubeka’s family snaps are too cute! 7.2.2020
Khabonina Qubeka sues hospital for R40 million for burnt placenta 17.1.2020
How social media unpacked this picture of Khabonina Qubeka 4.10.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 