2020 SAMAs split into 5 episodes as the show goes virtual

After announcing its postponement in March, the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) is back on track but will be moving to the virtual world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced on Monday that the show will be streamed online via My Muze by Vodacom and will be broadcast on television on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

Unlike previous years where the entire show took place on one day, the 26th SAMAs will be broken up into five episodes airing between 3 and 7 August at 21:30.

The first four episodes will be 30 minutes long, while the fifth one will be a 45-minute grand finale.

“Music lovers are in for an exceptional virtual experience that will capture the fervour, excitement and magic that is associated with an event of the Sama calibre. The red carpet moves to the Twitter streets and everybody is invited for their fair share of the spotlight.

“A powerful duo of hosts will preside over the show while a star-studded assembly of guest presenters and panelists will keep the vibe going, not to mention a glittering line up of performers and collaborations to provide top notch entertainment [sic],” a press statement explained.

The theme for this year is “ForThaKultcha”.

Channel24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.