Sizwe Dhlomo gets listeners excited about his drive time show on Kaya FM

Congratulations poured in from fellow DJ’s and friends to Sizwe Dhlomo as he took over as host of the revamped afternoon drive show.

The show is broadcast from Monday to Thursday. Many excited fans wished him luck and assured him they were tuned in. Dhlomo has been hinting to his followers that something big is coming earlier in the day he started dropping tweets with the station’s frequency. Speaking of the new position, he shared on the station’s website that he was excited about his new path.

“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family! Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future,” commented Dhlomo.

I’m not nervous now but I will be nervous at 14:59, then I’ll calm down at about 15:07. I carefully curated the music, so listen & tell me what you think. https://t.co/jZYXcGFFNN — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 6, 2020

Welcome to Kaya Sizwe, what a refreshing Playlist and show for a Monday. I'm inspired.. — Douglas (@Darkie_Maleka) July 6, 2020

Station sees the current affairs show as a perfect fit for Dhlomo who has 15 years in the entertainment industry and an extensive radio background.

Dhlomo started his broadcasting career fifteen years ago on MTV where he was selected as the channel’s first African video jockey. From there his trajectory has soared and he is one of our country’s most familiar voices and faces in both the radio and television spheres. Some of his notable work includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates to name a few.

If intelligent was a person it would definitely be @SizweDhlomo #KayaDrive — Mlondolozi Khumalo (@mlondimkhumalo) July 6, 2020

“The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan’s interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more. His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years’ time, on how much further we and our people have moved,” expressed the station’s MD Greg Maloka.

Dhlomo recently made headlines after a ‘twar’ with rapper AKA, which subsequently saw the rapper apologising online.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.