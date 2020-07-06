Somizi shares touching videos of him with his mother Mary Twala

Somizi Mhlongo has been busy sharing memories since the passing of his mother, veteran actor Mary Twala last Saturday.

Announcing the shattering news Somizi said a “tree has fallen” and that he was shattered, but this has not stopped him from posting videos of their best memories together.

The videos show the close bond the two had, the laughs they shared and her being by his side during his and Mohale’s traditional wedding.

Somizi thanked his mom for being with him during that day.

Twala passed away aged 80. She starred and featured in many movies and TV shows locally, leaving an enduring legacy in the entertainment industry.

Mohale said the passing of his husband’s mother had hit him hard: “I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys, I really need to be strong for him.”

Twala was bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by President Cyril Ramphosa, which honours actors and entertainers who have dedicated decades to their industries.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said: “As we mourn the loss of one of our national treasures, uMama Mary Twala we’re comforted by the legacy she left behind, which we reflected on at this dinner we hosted in her honour. She lived a full life, a life we’ll celebrate & cherish for many generations to come. #RIPMaryTwala.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

