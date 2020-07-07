What to watch on TV today: Life begins at 40 for Riaad Moosa

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained

Madam & Mercy

Season 1

Evodia “Madam” Mogase and Mercy first caused a stir in season one of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and now have their own reality show.

The socialites-turned-reality TV stars make a dynamic mother-daughter duo, but may seem more like sisters due to their close-knit relationship.

This glamorous series showcases their lavish lifestyle, designer labels and family values.

Available on Showmax

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins

Enjoy a good dose of laughter as Riaad Moosa, a comedian and qualified medical doctor from Cape Town, tries to figure out if life really does begin at 40.

This special sees the “Comedy Doctor” explore getting older, how spouses argue, accents and negotiating with kids.

Available on Netflix

Marrying Millions

Season 1

This docuseries follows the lives of six couples who hope to get married but come from completely different worlds – one partner is incredibly wealthy, and the other is not.

Are these stories of true love or simply true love of their newfound lavish lifestyles?

Following the high ratings, the show was renewed for a second season consisting of 16 episodes.

Airs Tuesdays on 8.05pm on Lifetime (DStv channel 131)

The Mirror Boy

Looking for a Nigerian movie on Netflix? In this adventure fantasy film, a young boy is taken to his mother’s birth home in Africa, where a mystical adventure in an ominous forest turns into a journey of self-discovery.

Starring Genevieve Nnaji, Osita Iheme and Edward Kagutuzi, The Mirror Boy received three nominations at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards and won Best Young Actor.

Genevieve Nnaji, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Nollywood, made her big breakthrough with Sharon Stone in 2002. She is very private about her life but has a daughter who could pass as her twin.

Available on Netflix

Muvhango

Season 20

Set in the fictional rural village of Thathe and the metropolis of Johannesburg, the series centres on the lives of the royal Mukwevho family.

Muvhango (which means “conflict” in Venda) has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years – the first episode was aired on 7 April 1997.

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 teaser: Mpho is not happy to hear that her plan may have backfired. Gugu is freaked out about having a baby with a total stranger. Marang throws Ausi Ntsoaki out.

Airs weekdays at 9pm on SABC 2

