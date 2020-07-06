What to watch on TV today: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ explores motherhood, racism

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Little Fires Everywhere

Season 1

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling book, the series follows the intertwined fates of the Richardsons – a picture-perfect, privileged white American family – and their new tenants, enigmatic African-American mother and daughter Mia and Pearl Warren.

Even though the two women (Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington) share the fundamentals of motherhood, their experiences couldn’t be more different.

Available on Showmax

Imbewu: The Seed

Season 3

The story revolves around the Bhengu family who is haunted by secrets and lies following Ngcolosi’s shocking discovery that his brother Phakade fathered all his children.

In the latest episode, Shria’s aunt Jyoti arrives. She insinuates that Nirupa is responsible for Pranav’s disappearance.

Phakade searches the house for MaZulu’s bra. Thokozile continues with her mind games as she persuades kaMadonsela to let her speak to Phakade on her behalf.

Airs weekdays at 9.30pm on e.tv

Four Corners

The crime drama follows a newly-released ex-con from the Cape Flats as he exacts revenge and triggers a gang war, which sends ripples through the life of a 13-year-old chess prodigy.

Four Corners won six awards at the 2015 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), including Best Film.

Available on Netflix

Ifalakhe

Season 1

This period drama set in pre-colonial South Africa tells the story of raging kingdoms, power-hungry kings, and their deceptive kin.

When King Khombindlela has two sons by two different mothers at the same moment, a powerful prophecy decrees that one of them will save the kingdom, and the other spells its doom.

Available on Showmax

Made for Each Other

This Indian drama follows the lives of Anurag and Prenar who fall in love but, through circumstances of life and interference from other people, cannot be together. They make sacrifices to help each other even if it results in their own separation.

In the latest episode, Mr Bajaj executes a cunning plan to create a rift between Anurag and Prerna. Later, Anurag feels jealous when he spots her taking care of Mr Bajaj.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on Star Life (DStv channel 167, Openview channel 110)

