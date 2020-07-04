Tributes pour in as veteran actress Mary Twala, Somizi’s mother dies

Mary Twala, a beloved and veteran actor has died aged 80, her son, media personality Somizi Mhlongo confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

In a touching post, Somizi posted: “My tree has fallen… lala Ma.”

My tree has fallen……..lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020

Twala is known for her various roles in many local productions, she was cast as a guest in the first season of Generations. In 2007, she starred in local drama, Ubizo: The Calling and 2010, she played a support role in Hopeville, which won numerous awards in several festivals and award ceremonies across the continent.

Her role in the “Ma Dolly” film, earned her best-supporting actress nomination at 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Somizi in the past has expressed his concerns about his mother’s health, on his three-part TV wedding series, it was revealed that his mother was unable to attend his wedding because of her ill health. The two had a very close relationship.

Somizi said: “Today’s my late father’s birthday…..and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven…..THE TREE HAS FALLEN… I’m shattered to the core, but I’d be very selfish if I don’t release her, my mom lived to the fullest, achieved beyond her dreams, its hurts like hell.

“I won’t lie a day without her calling to either say I love you or give me money. Thank you, South Africa, for loving the phenomenal superstar that is my mother. She left us peacefully around 11am at Parklane private hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now…..I arrived a few minutes late.”

In April 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed the 2019 National Orders Awards, where she was one of the recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who’ve excelled and given decades contribution in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport.

Tributes and condolences poured in on social media, as many said an acting giant has fallen.

A giant tree ???????????? — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) July 4, 2020

She lived a fruitful life❤. She raised a superstar in you❤ May her Soul rest in Peace Condolences to your family Somizi???????? pic.twitter.com/y7nlCa8Wmp — ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo???????? (@TshegofatsoMph9) July 4, 2020

We lost a legend ❤️????may her soul rest in peace condolences to the family especially somizi Lal Kahle mbokodo#Somizi pic.twitter.com/2wfpmwg7De — Nelisa mchunu (@therealnelisa) July 4, 2020

South African screens were blessed to have Mme Mary Twala. May she Rest In Peace. Condolences to Somizi and his family.???????? pic.twitter.com/4LOHaoFbpX — A K H O N A ???????? (@akhona_mgabile) July 4, 2020

My deepest condolences to you and your family ???????? Lala Ngoxolo Mama. https://t.co/COFWkSVs5a — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) July 4, 2020

